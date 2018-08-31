- ITV Report
Stars arrive for funeral of Aretha Franklin as hundreds of fans line the streets of Detroit to say goodbye
Stars, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, have arrived at a Detroit church for the funeral of Aretha Franklin.
The body of the soul legend arrived three hours before the start of the service at the Greater Grace Temple in a 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse.
Thousands of fan lined the streets to say goodbye to the singer who was dressed in a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels for her final outfit.
Inside the chapel, Bill and Hillary Clinton greeted other mourners including Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg and musician Smokey Robinson.
A gospel choir greeted people as they arrived, bringing the congregation to its feet at one point.
Mr Clinton is due to speak at the service while award-winning musicians including Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin as the Queen of Soul is laid to rest.
The invitation-only funeral could last five hours and ends a week of events that included high-profile public viewings and tribute concerts.
Last night a star-studded concert was held in Detroit with over 40 artists, including Johnny Gill, Patti LaBelle and the Four Top, honouring the legendary singer with musical tributes, including covers of some of Franklin's biggest hits.
The show ended with all performers taking to the stage to sing Franklin's anthem, 'Respect'.
Free tickets for 'A People’s Tribute to the Queen' were snapped up shortly after being released on Monday.