Stars arrive for funeral of Aretha Franklin as hundreds of fans line the streets of Detroit to say goodbye

Stars, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, have arrived at a Detroit church for the funeral of Aretha Franklin. The body of the soul legend arrived three hours before the start of the service at the Greater Grace Temple in a 1940 Cadillac LaSalle hearse. Thousands of fan lined the streets to say goodbye to the singer who was dressed in a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels for her final outfit.

The funeral of Aretha Franklin is taking place in Detroit. Credit: AP

Inside the chapel, Bill and Hillary Clinton greeted other mourners including Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg and musician Smokey Robinson. A gospel choir greeted people as they arrived, bringing the congregation to its feet at one point. Mr Clinton is due to speak at the service while award-winning musicians including Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin as the Queen of Soul is laid to rest. The invitation-only funeral could last five hours and ends a week of events that included high-profile public viewings and tribute concerts.