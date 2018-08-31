Australian filmmaker sentenced to six years in Cambodian jail for spying

An Australian filmmaker arrested after flying a drone to photograph a Cambodian opposition party rally last year has been sentenced to six years in prison. Prosecutors have indicated James Ricketson was suspected of working with the opposition party or had worked directly for a foreign power, though that country was never specified in court. The charge against him, endangering national security, was tantamount in legal terms to espionage.

As the prison van left after the panel of judges delivered the verdict, Ricketson shouted to reporters the same question he often raised throughout his trial: “Who am I spying for?” Before hearing the verdict, he said that based on the evidence and facts in the case, he should be set free. Ricketson, 69, repeatedly insisted he had no political agenda and his work making documentary films was journalistic in nature.

Australian filmmaker James Ricketson holds a book with the title of “The Faithful spy” upon his arrival at Phnom Penh Municipal Court Credit: Heng Sinith/AP

Character witnesses testified to his filmmaking work and financial generosity to several poor Cambodians. The evidence presented against Ricketson appeared thin, but Cambodia’s courts are considered highly politicised and their rulings often tightly align with the ruling party’s agenda. A handful of personal emails seized from Ricketson suggested he was sympathetic to the country’s political opposition and critical of Hun Sen’s government, but revealed no sensitive or secret information.

