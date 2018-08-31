Award-winning journalists have shone spotlight on Loughinisland deaths

The two men arrested, Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney, have been investigating Loughinisland for decades. The searches linked to Friday’s arrests have been carried out at Upper Arthur Street where The Detail news website and Fine Point Films are based. The award-winning producer and director Mr Birney, 51, founded Fine Point after 20 years working in the media. Mr Birney began his career in Enniskillen on the Impartial Reporter newspaper and has also worked in radio.

Barry McCaffrey has been honoured for his work Credit: Brown/OConnor PR/PA

Since then, he has produced a number of documentaries and series for Irish, UK and international broadcasters. He was a co-producer on the Oscar-shortlisted, Alex Gibney feature-documentary, Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence In The House Of God, for which he received an IFTA in February 2013. He was nominated for an Emmy for his feature documentary, Elian, produced by Belfast-based Fine Point. In 2006, Mr Birney founded Belfast-based production company Below The Radar where he produced a range of English and Irish language programmes, including political biographies and historical documentaries. He is the former editor of current affairs at Ulster Television. He has also won a justice media award, two Royal Television Society awards, been nominated for three others and was named NI Broadcaster of the Year in 2002.

Award-winning journalist Trevor Birney Credit: BrownOConnor PR/PA