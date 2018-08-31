Callous driver jailed for life for pedestrian’s murder

A callous 38-year-old driver who dragged a helpless victim for 100 metres by holding onto his shoulder bag through the van window has been jailed for life for the murder. Plumber Paul Emmerson grabbed pedestrian Mohammed Miah in the early hours of March 17, after taking hold of the man’s shoulder bag, before driving off at speed, West Midlands Police said. In what detectives said was a motiveless attack, Emmerson, of Kemp Road, Kitts Green, Birmingham, targeted Mr Miah, 22, as he drove his VW Caddy away from a nearby pub. CCTV of the incident led detectives to Emmerson, who simply abandoned his victim to die in the road in West Bromwich’s High Street.

Paul Emmerson received a life term Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Mr Miah suffered fatal chest and head injuries and was discovered by passing motorists. Emmerson, who was on a life licence after a previous conviction for arson, was found guilty after trial by Birmingham Crown Court jury which took just two hours to reach a unanimous verdict, on Friday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He was jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years. Afterwards, Detective Inspector Harry Harrison, of West Midlands Police, said: “This was an unusual case to investigate, given that there seemed to be no clear motive for the attack. “Although nothing will bring their loved one back, I hope Mr Miah’s family can today take some comfort in the fact that the man responsible for his untimely death is going to prison for his actions.”

Mohammed Miah was dragged along before his death Credit: Family/PA