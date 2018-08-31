Chinese teenagers resort to cosmetic surgery before university

Young students in China are buying more than just a new outfit and fresh sets of stationery before their new term at university.

Instead they are opting for cosmetic surgery - with operations offering wider eyes and slimmer noses at the top of the request list.

More than 10m people will get surgery in China this year with teenagers and under 25s proving to be the biggest age group buying into the trend.

China has seen an annual rise of 40 per cent in the plastic surgery industry, indicating that these life-changing operations are no longer only accessible for the wealthy.

The huge rise in these procedures has meant safety regulations have struggled to keep up with popularity, meaning botched surgeries are proving increasingly common.