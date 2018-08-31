Coca-Cola to buy Costa Coffee for £3.9bn

Whitbread has struck a deal to sell the Costa Coffee chain to Coca-Cola for £3.9 billion.

The group said earlier this year it would split Costa and list it as a separate firm, following pressure from activist investor Elliott.

But on Friday the company said a sale of the business is now the more profitable option.

Whitbread acquired Costa in 1995 for £19 million, when it had only 39 shops, from founders Sergio and Bruno Costa.

Proceeds of today's deal will be used to pay down debt and boost the pension fund.

Whitbread added that it intends to return a significant majority of net cash proceeds to shareholders.