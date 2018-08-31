Delay is latest hitch to controversial Crossrail project

The announcement that Crossrail will not be operational until autumn next year is the latest hitch to the London engineering project.

More time is needed to complete “final infrastructure and extensive testing” to ensure a “safe and reliable railway” is delivered, Crossrail Limited said.

The service, which will be known as the Elizabeth line when it launches, has already proven to be a controversial project due to concerns over delays, funding and safety.

– Delays

There have been a number of proposals for a Crossrail-style railway since the 1940s, but it was not until July 2008 that the current scheme was given parliamentary approval.

Services were originally due to begin in 2017, but a decision was made in October 2010 to push this back by 12 months.

The start date of December 2018 has now been delayed until autumn 2019 as more time is needed to complete building work and safety tests.

– Budget

Crossrail’s budget was set at £15.9 billion in 2007, but this was cut to £14.8 billion in the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government’s Comprehensive Spending Review in 2010.

In July it was announced that £600 million of additional funding was required as Crossrail Limited and Network Rail both needed more money to complete the project.