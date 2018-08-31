Donald Trump to visit Ireland in November 'to renew historic ties'

Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, the White House has announced.

The US President plans to visit the country as part of a wider trip to Europe to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

A statement from the White House press secretary said he hoped to “renew the deep and historic ties” between the two countries.

The president is also due to travel to Paris for Armistice Day commemorations on November 11, where he will “highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since, in the name of liberty”.

It is the first time Trump has visited Ireland since he entered the White House at the start of 2017.