Eminem releases a surprise album titled Kamikaze

Eminem has released a surprise album titled Kamikaze. The Slim Shady rapper, 45, announced its release on Twitter on Thursday. Along with a link to the music, Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, wrote: "Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy." Kamikaze features 13 tracks, co-produced by hip hop legend Dr. Dre and includes a song titled Venom, which is for the upcoming superhero movie starring Tom Hardy.

It has guest appearances from Jessie Reyes, Joyner Lucas, Royce Da 5’9” and Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg. The artwork consists of the tail of a military plane, paying homage to the cover of the Beastie Boys’ 1986 album Licenced to Ill. The Apple Music album notes said: "Shady punches back, and he’s naming names." Kamikaze is loaded with shots at other people including those who criticised his last album as well as Donald Trump. Eminem’s previous studio album, Revival, was released just eight months ago.

He achieved mainstream popularity with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, which contained the hit My Name Is. He is not the first artist to release an unexpected album. In June, Beyonce and Jay-Z released a surprise joint LP, titled Everything Is Love. The full track listing of Kamikaze is below: