EU proposes plan to end twice-yearly clock changes

It could be summer time all year long for countries in the European Union. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is backing calls to ditch the twice-yearly changes to the time following a citizens’ consultation. Mr Juncker told the German ZDF network on Friday that “the people want that, and we will make it happen”.

EU law requires residents in all 28 EU countries move their clocks forward an hour on the last Sunday in March and change them back to winter time on the last Sunday in October.

Changing the clocks can be a very time-consuming task for some. Credit: Martin Rickett/PA