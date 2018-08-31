Frank Field to employ ‘best legal minds’ to dispute Labour membership rules

Labour veteran Frank Field has said he will employ “the best legal minds” to dispute party rules which say he cannot return to the party after resigning the whip. Mr Field, who has served as the MP for Birkenhead for almost 40 years, was told by party chief whip Nick Brown that his decision to resign automatically meant he was no longer a member. Labour sources confirmed that by resigning the whip Mr Field had “automatically opted to resign from the Labour Party”.

Mr Field told the Press Association that he would be making a legal challenge against the move. He said: “It was a very friendly meeting, he’s a good colleague, but the sad bit of news in it was that he thought the Labour Party rule book was clear, that if I resign the whip I couldn’t be a Labour Party member. “I told him I was sorry to hear that obviously, that I would actually get the best legal minds I could on the job and that I would dispute that.” The one-time minister for welfare reform, who was charged by Tony Blair to reform the welfare state by “thinking the unthinkable”, sensationally resigned saying that the party was now governed by “a culture of intolerance, nastiness and intimidation”. In an interview with the Press Association he said: “It’s been a pretty big and tiring step that I’ve taken, I don’t regret it, I think it is important. “I’m not a gesture politician, I do this, I hope with others, to effect change and I think that process has actually started on this.

POLITICS Field Credit: PA Graphics

“The people of Birkenhead are sovereign in this matter, I would hope that providence willing, to be the Labour candidate next time. “If not I will be the Independent Labour Party next time.” Mr Field said the saga was “one of the saddest” in his long career. The longstanding Labour man added that talk of a by-election was “another game, for another day”. He earlier stressed his resignation of the whip over the anti-Semitism crisis was not part of a plot to bring down the Labour leader. “I hope and I believe Jeremy will lead us into the next election and it is not true I’m a constant critic of Jeremy,” said Mr Field. “That isn’t true. I believe he has the right to take us into the next election because he has won two leadership contests. “The idea this is part of a plot or anything else is simply crazy. It is because I think he will lead us into the next election that I think these issues are urgent.” However, Mr Field added that he felt Mr Corbyn’s thanks for his service was “as though I was resigning from a whist club” and pointed out that he had been a member of Labour longer than his leader.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Credit: David Cheskin/PA