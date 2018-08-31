Growing number of homeless children poses major challenge, says minister

Ireland’s education minister has admitted that the growing number of homeless children is a “real challenge” for the Government.

It comes as the latest figures reveal the number of homeless children has more than doubled in some parts of the country.

Overall the number of homeless people continues to rise with Government figures from July showing there are 9,891 homeless people living in Ireland.

Concerns have been raised over the number of homeless children returning to school and what support mechanisms are in place for pupils.

Education Minister Richard Bruton described it as a “difficult issue”.

“We do have a lot of support in place for children who come to school with whatever special needs. There is travel support for children who are homeless,” he said.

“Clearly our teachers, special needs assistants and our principals go to great lengths to ensure that every child who comes to school is accommodated as best as possible and we do try to support those

initiatives in schools whether it be breakfast clubs or any others that support children so they can participate.

“This is a real challenge for us, no other issue gets more attention than the challenge of homelessness.

“From the outset the Government has said it is a five-year challenge and we are not halfway through that programme.

“We continue to have difficulties, but many of the targets we have set have been reached.

“This is a really difficult issue we are seeking to meet and challenge.”

Mr Bruton said he also recognises the budget pressures that primary schools are under, with many parents having to make voluntary contributions to their child’s school.