Guests at Egyptian resort where couple died ‘have bacterial infection shigella’

Two people evacuated from a hotel in Egypt where a British couple died are reported to have the bacterial infection shigella.

The mother and her young daughter were a part of a family of four who fell ill while on holiday in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, according to the Daily Telegraph.

They were among the guests evacuated from the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel after John and Susan Cooper died suddenly on August 21, and were told by an environmental health officer that samples showed they were suffering from the infection, the paper added.

Shigella is a highly infectious condition which can cause diarrhoea and stomach cramps, and is a common cause of food poisoning.

A lawyer for the unnamed family said it was a “crucial development”, and could indicate that “pathogens were present at the property”.

Nick Harris, from law firm Simpson Millar, told the paper: “If you have an illness problem in an all-inclusive property with several hundred guests moving around, you can either close the place for a deep clean or attempt to deal with it while the guests remain in situ.

“If you believe it’s in the water, additional chlorine might be added to it in an attempt to kill the bug, so it’s important to find out things such as what the Coopers drank that evening before they collapsed.