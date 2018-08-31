‘He waved goodbye and was never seen again’ – ten years since teenager vanished

He was due to visit the Men’s Direct Hostel in Longsight, south Manchester, but never arrived, and no trace of the youngster has been found since, leaving police with “serious concerns” over his disappearance.

Jordan Ratcliffe was 16 when he vanished 10 years ago on Friday, after his aunt Kimberley Pierce dropped him off on Tib Street in the city, at about 4.45pm on August 31, 2008.

It has been a decade since a friendly, likeable teenager got out of a car in Manchester city centre, waved goodbye to his aunt, and was never seen again.

Computer images of how he now may look have been created in the hope of locating him, but despite his image appearing numerous times in local and national media, Jordan, who would now be 26, has never been found.

A £20,000 reward remains in place for anyone with information leading to his whereabouts and the missing persons team at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have worked with Jordan’s family for the past 10 years but he has not been found.

Julie Potts, missing person safeguarding officer at GMP, said that as with other long-term missing persons, police work on the basis that Jordan is alive and one day will be found.

She continued: “But we also have to take into consideration that something may have happened to him and there remains serious concerns over his disappearance.

“He was only 16 when he was last seen by his family in August 2008 and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since that date.

“The past ten years have been filled with unbearable anguish for his family, particularly his aunt, who has never stopped searching for him.

“Today, on the tenth anniversary of his disappearance, we want to remind people about Jordan in the hope that someone might recognise him or perhaps remember seeing him.

“Perhaps you remember being in the vicinity of Tib Street and seeing something that appeared out of place.

“Sometimes the smallest fragment of information can lead to important new lines of inquiry.”

In April last year Piccadilly Basin, an area of water on the canal network in Manchester city centre, was drained and searched by police frogmen but no evidence was found.

In 2014, there were reported sightings of Jordan in Portsmouth and earlier sightings in Liverpool in 2012.

One sighting in particular stands out – when a British Transport Police community support officer stopped a young man matching Jordan’s appearance on Waterloo station in 2010, and he told the officer that he was from Manchester.

Jordan is described as a well-known and well-liked young lad who grew up in Moston, north Manchester, attended the North Manchester school for boys, liked football and supported Manchester United.