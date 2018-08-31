Hospital denies claims about more cases of poor care at maternity unit

A hospital has refuted claims that more cases of poor care have been found at its beleaguered maternity unit.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust has said reports that more babies and mothers died or suffered serious injuries are “factually incorrect and untrue”.

Senior midwife Donna Ockenden was appointed last year to review 23 cases of alleged poor maternity care at the NHS trust.

The trust said it has also written to 12 other families to seek permission for their care to be reviewed as there “may be potential for further learning”.

Chief executive Simon Wright said: “The death of any baby is a terrible ordeal for any family.

“We take our responsibilities in reviewing these cases very seriously.

“To suggest that there are more cases which have not been revealed when this is simply untrue is irresponsible and scaremongering.

“This will cause unnecessary anxiety amongst women going through one of the most important times of their life and I would like to assure them that our maternity services are a safe environment with dedicated caring staff.”