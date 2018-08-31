How Costa became the UK’s biggest coffee chain

Costa Coffee owner Whitbread is to sell the cafe chain to Coca-Cola for £3.9 billion.

Costa has grown from a small company founded in London 47 years ago to the UK’s largest coffee chain.

The brand was launched by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa with a single store in Vauxhall Bridge Road, Victoria, in 1971.

The business was sold to Whitbread for £19 million in 1995, when it had only 39 shops.

Costa grew to become the UK’s largest chain, with 40% of the UK coffee shop market.