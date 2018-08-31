Hundreds of fish blasted from plane to stock Utah mountain lake

Hundreds of fish have been blasted from a plane into a high-mountain lake in order to boost numbers.

The trout were dropped from the air by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) who said it was far quicker and "much less stressful" for the fish than other stocking methods.

As the fish are tiny, the vast majority - 95 percent - “easily” survive the aerial drop without harm or injury.

Previously, trout would been loaded into metal milkcans at hatcheries where they are farmed, and transported to remote areas on horseback.