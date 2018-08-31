Advertisement ITV Report 31 August 2018 at 4:26pm In Pictures: Emotional scenes as navy ship returns Able seaman Robyn Lockwood is handed flowers by her niece Florence Slade after she arrived back at HM Naval Base Clyde (Andrew Milligan/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images There were emotional scenes – and a proposal – as HMS Bangor returned to a naval base in Argyll and Bute following deployment in the Gulf. Piper Iain Macpherson played during the welcome home ceremony as the Royal Navy mine hunter returned to HM Naval Base Clyde Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Able seaman Joshua Bertman proposed to Hazel Staunton on the dock Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA The couple of four years, from outside Doncaster, Yorkshire, are expecting a baby girl in three weeks Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA The crew were all smiles as they returned Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Able seaman Robyn Lockwood, 19, met up with her 14-month-old niece Florence Slade Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Although the ship stayed in the region for a number of years, personnel changed roughly every six months Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA It means those on board since January have had a longer-than-usual trip Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Last updated Fri 31 Aug 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit