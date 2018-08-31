Advertisement ITV Report 31 August 2018 at 7:39pm In Pictures: Star-studded farewell to Aretha Franklin Aretha Franklin died from pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit aged 76 (Paul Sancya/AP) Photo: AP/Press Association Images Celebrities and politicians have attended the funeral of soul star Aretha Franklin, while thousands of her fans lined the streets outside the Detroit church. The gold casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple in Detroit ahead of her funeral service Credit: Paul Sancya/AP Detroit residents queue to enter the church for the service Credit: Tony Dejak/AP Former US president Bill Clinton poses for a photo with Ariana Grande and her partner Pete Davidson inside the church Credit: Paul Sancya/AP Faith Hill performs during the funeral service Credit: Paul Sancya/AP A person holds a programme during the service Credit: Paul Sancya/AP Ariana Grande paid tribute to the soul queen Credit: Paul Sancya/AP Fellow soul legend Smokey Robinson blows a kiss during the funeral service Credit: Paul Sancya/AP Chaka Khan with a powerful performance Credit: Paul Sancya/AP Former president Bill Clinton fondly remember the Queen of Soul Credit: Paul Sancya/AP Last updated Fri 31 Aug 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit