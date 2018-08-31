Journalists arrested over theft of documents relating to Loughinisland massacre

Two investigative journalists have been arrested over the suspected theft of confidential documents relating to the notorious Loughinisland massacre.

Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey were detained in Belfast on Friday morning.

Both men worked on a documentary about the 1994 loyalist murders in Co Down.

Alex Gibney, who produced the programme – No Stone Unturned – described the arrests as “outrageous”.

Police said the confidential material, which officers say featured in a documentary about the killings, had been in the possession of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (PONI).

A police spokesman has claimed that the theft of the documents “potentially puts lives at risk”.

PONI officers reported the theft to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The PSNI then asked Durham Police to conduct an independent investigation into the theft.

The men, aged 51 and 48, were arrested by officers from the Durham force.