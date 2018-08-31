Labour veteran Frank Field to hold showdown talks after resignation letter

Labour veteran Frank Field is set to hold showdown talks with the party’s chief whip after resigning with a warning that Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership has become a “force for antisemitism”.

Mr Field, who has served as the MP for Birkenhead for almost 40 years, is set to meet with Nick Brown in Westminster today (Friday) to discuss his options after resigning the whip.

Labour sources have said Field’s wish to serve as an Independent MP while remaining a member of the party is “not possible”.

Under the Parliamentary Labour Party standing orders, which governs MPs, anyone who takes such action will usually get a letter asking them to retake the party whip within 14 days or face expulsion.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon last night called on Mr Field to fight a by-election, tweeting: “Politicians who are elected as Labour MPs by their constituents and who then leave the Labour Party should do the right and respectful thing and call a by-election straight away.

“They should ask for their constituents’ consent to continue to represent them on a different basis.”