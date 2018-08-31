Leak repaired on International Space Station

Air pressure on the International Space Station has been restored to correct levels after a leak was repaired.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said in a statement that “the safety and health of the crew are not threatened” following the incident.

The leak, which was discovered on Thursday, was traced to a small hole in one of the Russian Soyuz capsules docked at the station.

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and crew members boarded the International Space Station in June this year prior to the launch at the Russian cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.