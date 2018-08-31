Lucy McHugh murder suspect jailed for refusing to reveal Facebook password

The man suspected of murdering schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has been jailed for refusing to provide his Facebook password to police investigating her death.

Stephen Nicholson appeared via a video-link at Southampton Crown Court on Friday morning to plead guilty to the charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa).

The judge did not accept the 24-year-old's "wholly inadequate" excuse that providing his password would expose information relating to cannabis, and jailed him for 14 months.

Detectives are seeking the password in a bid to investigate any private messages between Nicholson and the schoolgirl.

Nicholson, a family friend, was staying in Lucy’s home until shortly before her death.