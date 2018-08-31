- ITV Report
-
Lucy McHugh murder suspect jailed for refusing to reveal Facebook password
The man suspected of murdering schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has been jailed for refusing to provide his Facebook password to police investigating her death.
Stephen Nicholson appeared via a video-link at Southampton Crown Court on Friday morning to plead guilty to the charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa).
The judge did not accept the 24-year-old's "wholly inadequate" excuse that providing his password would expose information relating to cannabis, and jailed him for 14 months.
Detectives are seeking the password in a bid to investigate any private messages between Nicholson and the schoolgirl.
Nicholson, a family friend, was staying in Lucy’s home until shortly before her death.
The 13-year-old, who lived in Mansel Road, Southampton, was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26, having been stabbed to death.
Nicholson was first arrested by Hampshire Constabulary on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.
He was bailed before being charged under Ripa.
A decision as to whether to charge him with further offences is expected on October 27.
Jailing Nicholson, Judge Christopher Parker QC said: "What you have done is obstructed the investigation, and a very serious investigation indeed.
"It has caused a very significant delay...
"It means that the task of police investigating the murder ofLucy McHugh is that much more difficult."
Matthew Lawson, prosecuting, said police are following the "lengthy procedure" to get the information from Facebook itself.