Magistrates reprimanded over inappropriate social media use

Two magistrates have been reprimanded by judicial heads over their use of social media.

Roger Warrington has been warned as a result of his “involvement in an inappropriate conversation”.

Atul Gandecha has been given “formal advice for misconduct” as a result of posting a caption “which could have created the impression that he did not take his role as a magistrate seriously”.

The two magistrates were separately investigated by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office, which considers complaints against judges and magistrates.