Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of murdering mother and daughter in Solihull

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother and daughter who were knifed to death in Solihull.

West Midlands Police said the man was detained in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham on Thursday evening in relation to the deaths of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem, 49.

The pair were stabbed at Ms Saleem’s home in Northdown Road just after 12.30am on Bank Holiday Monday.