Man charged over death of mother and daughter in Solihull

A man has been charged with murder following the deaths of a mother and daughter in Solihull.

Janbaz Tarin, 21, will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday in connection with the deaths of Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother Khaola Saleem, 49.

The pair were stabbed at Ms Saleem’s home in Northdown Road just after 12.30am on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ms Oudeh’s former partner Tarin, of Stonebridge Crescent, Kingshurst, had been sought by police in connection with the deaths and was arrested on Thursday evening in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham.

A post-mortem examination concluded the two women died from multiple stab wounds.