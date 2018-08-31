Missing girl’s parents issue plea for her return

The family of a missing teenage girl have issued a plea for their daughter to return home. Naomi Rees, 15, is being hunted by police across the UK and is believed to be with an older man. Her parents, Peter and Grace Rees, issued a plea for their daughter to return home on Friday, in which they encouraged 20-year-old Tomas Baker, the man believed to be with their daughter, to help. Speaking from their family home in Rhydfelin, Pontypridd, Mr Rees said: “I hope he (Baker) can do the right thing. “If he is a decent guy he would realise how much this family is hurting and he would ensure she gets home to us.”

Grace and Peter Rees have issued a plea for their daughter, Naomi, to return home Credit: SWP/PA

Mrs Rees said: “This is not Naomi. She is a very caring girl. She loves people and is very trusting. “Right now, all we talk about, all we breathe is Naomi. Naomi, like her two sisters, is our world. We love her so much. It is so hard. We want her home.” In a direct plea to Naomi, she added: “Naomi, please come home. It does not matter what has gone on. “We love you so much. Just come to us, come back home. “We are here, we are waiting and we will never give up on you – our arms are always open. “Wherever you are now, you know how much you mean to us so please find a way to get back to us. “Mum loves you. Dad loves you. Your sisters are in bits. We cannot carry on like this. “Your nanny, your friends, everybody is just rallying around wanting to know how you are. We want to be able to tell them you are OK.” Naomi has been missing since Wednesday, August 15, and is believed to be with Mr Baker, from Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Tomas Baker is the man police believe may be with Naomi Credit: SWP/PA