Dozens of babies feared to have died at under fire Shrewsbury and Telford hospital trust

More than 60 babies and mothers are feared to have died or suffered serious injuries at a maternity unit already under investigation for failing families.

Dozens of cases of poor care have reportedly been found at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, including baby deaths, brain injuries and the deaths of at least four mothers, according to the Health Service Journal (HSJ),

Last year, senior midwife Donna Ockenden was appointed to review 23 cases of alleged poor maternity care at the NHS trust.

A separate "legacy review" carried out by the trust has identified 40 cases, of which it said 12 had potential for further learning.

However, since the Ockenden Review was launched, more families are said to have come forward with concerns about the service spanning a period of 19 years.

The latest deaths are feared to have happened in December 2017, when a mother and two babies died in unrelated incidents.