Motorcyclist dies in Co Waterford crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Waterford.

The man died after his motorbike collided with a barrier on the R675 Tramore Road near Waterford City shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardai investigating the death are appealing for witnesses.

The scene will be examined by Garda forensic collision investigators on Friday morning and local traffic diversions are in place at the crash site.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.