‘One in seven’ paying for university essays

A new study has revealed a surge in the number of students paying someone else to write their university essays.

As many as one in seven recent graduates, representing 31 million people, may have cheated by using “essay mills” during the last four years.

A study by Swansea University reviewed questionnaires dating back to 1978 where students were asked if they had ever paid for someone else to complete their work.

The findings – covering 54,514 participants – showed a 15.7% rise in the number of students who admitted cheating between 2014 and 2018.