Peter Crouch ribs Theresa May’s dancing: She’s going through my repertoire

Footballer Peter Crouch has joked that Theresa May is going through his “repertoire” in response to a video of her dancing in Kenya.

The Prime Minister unleashed her dance moves as her trade trip to Africa came to a close, swinging her arms and spinning around while in the company of scouts during a visit to the United Nations offices in Nairobi.

It followed a similarly energetic display from the PM, dubbed the “Maybot” by some, at a school in South Africa at the start of her trip.