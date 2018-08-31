Record demand for sexual health services ‘puts huge pressure on councils’

Record demand for sexual health services in England has seen visits to clinics reach 3.3 million a year, putting the system under huge pressure, council leaders have warned. The Local Government Association, which represents 370 councils in England and Wales, said the surge in demand is happening at the same time as cuts to funding for councils’ vital public health services. It said the latest figures show there were 3,323,275 attendances at sexual health clinics in England in 2017 – up 13% on the 2,940,779 attendances in 2013, and the equivalent of an extra 210 a day, or 1,471 a week. The total number of sexual health screens – tests for chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and HIV – has risen by nearly a fifth (18%) during this period, from 1,513,288 in 2013 to 1,778,306 in 2017.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While councils are pleased people are taking greater personal responsibility for their sexual health, they said this is putting a severe strain on resources. The LGA said that Government cuts to councils’ public health budgets has left local authorities struggling to meet increased demand for sexual health services. Some people are having to be turned away from clinics because all appointments for that day are fully booked. Councils are warning that it will be hugely challenging to maintain services at the current level because budgets have not kept pace with growing demand. The LGA said it is urging the Government to reverse £600 million in public health cuts to help councils meet rising demand for sexual health services and prevent people from experiencing potentially longer waiting times and a reduced quality of service.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.