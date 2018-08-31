Salmond formally launches legal action as papers served on Scottish Government

Lawyers for Alex Salmond have served legal papers on the Scottish Government as the former first minister challenges the way sexual misconduct allegations against him have been handled. A statement from the firm Levy & McRae confirmed a petition for judicial review in the Court of Session has now been served on legal representatives of the government. Scotland’s most senior civil servant, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, is the named as the first respondent in the case, with lawyers saying she had established the procedure which Mr Salmond is now challenging. He now intends to “leave the Court to determine” the matter, the statement said. Confirmation of the action came as the crowdfunding campaign set up by the former first minister to help towards his legal costs got closer to raising £100,000.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But his decision to ask the public for financial support has been branded “unprecedented” and “unbelievable” by opposition politicians – with some urging people to donate cash to women’s organisations instead of give money to the former SNP leader, who served at both Holyrood and Westminster during his lengthy political career. A statement from solicitors Levy & McRae said: “We can confirm at 10am this morning, a petition for judicial review in the Court of Session by Mr Alex Salmond was served on the legal representatives of the Scottish Government. “We can also confirm that first respondent is the Permanent Secretary, Ms Leslie Evans, who established the procedure which is the subject of challenge. The second respondent is the Scottish Government. “Mr Salmond has no further comment to make but intends to leave the matter for the Court to determine.” Two complaints, fiercely denied by Mr Salmond, were raised in January against him and he was informed of an investigation in March.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans (second left) with Nicola Sturgeon at a meeting of the Scottish cabinet Credit: Jane Barlow/PA