South Western passengers face three days of disruption amid guards row strike

Rail workers are said to be solidly supporting the latest strike in the long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on South Western Railway (SWR) walked out on Friday for 72 hours. It is the longest strike since the dispute started on SWR almost a year ago.

Picket lines were mounted outside stations and hundreds of services will be cancelled over the three days. The company has said the industrial action is unnecessary as no guards will lose their jobs under its plans.

