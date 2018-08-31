Sturgeon pays tribute to ‘great intellect’ of Nobel prize-winning economist

Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the Nobel prize-winning Scottish economist Sir James Mirrlees after his death. Sir James, who was born in the small town of Minnigaff in Dumfries and Galloway, went on to teach economics at both Oxford and Cambridge universities. The 82-year-old, who jointly won the Nobel prize in economic sciences in 1996, will be remembered for his “great intellect” and “wonderfully dry sense of humour”, the Scottish First Minister said. Ms Sturgeon also told how Sir James, who studied at Edinburgh University, was also proud of his Scottish heritage. Scottish Deputy First Minister and former finance secretary John Swinney described him as a “wise, gentle and deeply thoughtful man”.

Sir James won his Nobel prize for work on how to devise an optimal income tax regime, balancing both efficiency and equity, sharing the honour with William Vickrey of Columbia University. During his career he served as the Edgeworth Professor of Economics and Fellow of Nuffield College in Oxford from 1968 to 1995, before becoming Professor of Political Economy at Cambridge in 1995. In 2002 he was also appointed Distinguished Professor-at-Large at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He joined the Scottish Government’s council of economic advisers when it was established after the SNP came to power at Holyrood in 2007.

