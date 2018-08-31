Terror studied as possible motive for Amsterdam stabbings

Amsterdam city officials say a man who was shot by police after two people were stabbed at the main railway station is a 19-year-old Afghan citizen and investigators are including an extremist attack as a possible motive.

The city’s local government said in a statement issued late on Friday that the suspect is being questioned at the hospital where he is being treated under guard.

The people stabbed at Central Station around noon also were transported to a hospital. Police did not release details about any of the three’s conditions.

The city statement says the suspect had a German residence permit and Amsterdam police are in contact with authorities in Germany.