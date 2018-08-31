Theresa May assassination plotter due to be sentenced

An Islamic State terrorist will be sentenced later for a plot to kill the Prime Minister Theresa May.

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 21, planned to bomb the gates of 10 Downing Street, kill guards and then attack Theresa May with a knife or gun.

He had pledged allegiance to IS and collected what he thought was an explosives-packed jacket and rucksack when he was arrested last November.

The drifter, originally from Birmingham, thought he was being helped by an IS handler when in fact he was talking to undercover officers.

He was snared by a network of undercover counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police, the FBI and MI5.

Following an Old Bailey trial, Rahman, from Finchley, north London, was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism in Britain.

Midway through the trial, he admitted helping a friend to join IS in Libya by recording an IS sponsorship video.