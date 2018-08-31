UK Weather Forecast: Temperatures warming up into the weekend

Tonight: Clear skies with mist and fog patches across southern and eastern England. Elsewhere cloudier skies, with some light rain across the far southwest of England and later this rain moving into parts of Northern Ireland and Western Scotland.

Saturday: Saturday will be sunniest and warmest in the south and east. In the west it will be cloudier, with light rain and drizzle but also some bright spells at times.

Sunday: Rain across the far northwest on Sunday, but dry and warm for most.