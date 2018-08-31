Will Jeremy Corbyn do enough to end Labour's anti-Semitism crisis?

Is it anti-Semitic to support boycotts of Israeli exports or sanctions against Israel?

Is it anti-Semitic to argue for a one-state solution in Israel, or a federal state encompassing the West Bank and Gaza in which Jews and Palestinians have equal rights?

Is anti-Zionism in its purest form, or opposition to the creation of any homeland for Jews, anti-Semitic?

Your answer to these questions will determine whether or not you will view Labour's new approach to eliminating anti-Semitism, which is expected to be agreed on Tuesday by its ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), as effective or another fig leaf.

Because the NEC will, as I said on Tuesday, endorse the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism and all its examples.

But it will also give explicit guidance that the IHRA definition and examples should not rule as intrinsically anti-Semitic those who support Israeli boycotts and sanctions, those who favour the one-state solution and those who reject Zionism.

(As it happens, there are Jews who are anti-Zionists, some for political and others for religious reasons - and a few will be demonstrating outside the NEC meeting on Tuesday to make the strength of their feelings known.)