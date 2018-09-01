Bodycam captures animal welfare officer's caring rescue of fawn trapped in fence

The caring rescue of a fawn trapped in wooden fencing has been seen thanks to body-cam footage.

Cameras on animal welfare officer Shawni McLaughlin captured her movements as she freed the terrified baby deer in the US state of Oregon.

The Eugene Police Department released the footage, which shows Ms McLaughlin talking to the animal as she places a towel over its head and then soothes it on the ground.

Though it initially appears unable to walk because of an open sore on its left hip, the fawn is seen bounding off away from the back garden fence.