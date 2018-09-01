Brazil court bars former president from election

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been barred from Brazil’s October presidential election by the country’s electoral court. Justices voted 6-1 against the once hugely popular president, who is imprisoned on a corruption conviction he claims is a sham. Da Silva’s left-leaning Workers’ Party issued a statement vowing to appeal, but there appeared to be little chance it would succeed.

Lula da Silva previously enjoyed huge popularity Credit: AP Photo/Andre Penner, File

That would seem to leave the party’s fortunes in the hands of its current vice presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor who so far has polled in single digits. Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso cast the first vote against da Silva, saying the ruling was “very simple” because the law forbids candidates whose conviction has been upheld on appeal. “There is no margin here for the electoral court to make any other evaluation but the one showing there is a conviction, and that conviction matters in the candidate’s eligibility,” Mr Barroso said. Justice Edson Fachin disagreed, citing a recent call by a UN human rights committee calling for da Silva to be allowed to run while he further appeals his conviction. Even as the justices were debating, the Workers’ Party put out ads on social media channels featuring da Silva, maintaining a strategy to keep the former president front and centre for as long as possible.

Fernando Haddad is currently vice presidential candidate for the Workers’ Party Credit: AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo