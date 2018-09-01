Charles Darwin letter and Queen Victoria card deliver surprise for auctioneer

A letter written by Charles Darwin and a Christmas card from Queen Victoria are among a collection unearthed by an auctioneer. The cache of correspondence from 19th century figures will be offered as part of a sale at Duke’s Auctioneers in Dorchester, Dorset. The collection was brought in by a local couple to see if it would be of any value, and John Holmes of Duke’s immediately recognised some notable names. Among the signatures were naturalist Darwin, Lord Byron, prime minister William Gladstone, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and even a Christmas card from Queen Victoria.

A letter by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is also part of the sale Credit: Duke’s Auctions

Mr Holmes said the owners were descendants of Edmund Sydney Williams, co-founder of the publishing company and book importers Williams & Norgate, which specialised in British and foreign scholarly, theological and scientific literature. The auctioneer said the highlight of the collection is a two-page letter from Darwin. It is written on Darwin’s personal headed notepaper from his home Down House in Beckenham, Kent, where he wrote On The Origin Of The Species. The letter concerns a request from Darwin to Williams & Norgate to procure “two volumes of Citrifolia” and then send them to Dr Anton Dorhn for the Zoological Station at Naples. Dating to 1873, the letter is expected to sell for between £6,000-£8,000.

The Darwin letter is expected to fetch thousands of pounds Credit: Duke’s Auctions