First-time father Declan Donnelly 'head over heels' as he welcomes baby daughter

TV presenter Declan Donnelly has said he is "head over heels" as he announced the birth of his first child with wife Ali Astall.

He posted on Twitter: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning.

"Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." Donnelly, 42, also shared a picture of his baby daughter's hand wrapped around his finger.

The Britain's Got Talent host married Astall, his former manager, in 2015, and they announced they were to become first-time parents earlier this year.