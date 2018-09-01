Footage shows moment Texas bombing suspect Mark Conditt blows himself up during police chase

Dramatic footage of a bombing suspect who blew himself up in his car during a Texas police chase as officers approached his vehicle, has been released.

Aerial footage released Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Mark Conditt, the suspect in a series of deadly Austin package bombings, being chased in an SUV before police use a maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Armed police storm the car before it erupts in a bright flash as an officer says, "got an explosion. Got an explosion inside the vehicle."

The 23-year-old is suspected of killing two people and badly wounding four others in bombings that terrorised Austin, for three weeks in March.

Authorities haven't revealed a motive for the bombings but investigators say Conditt left a 25-minute cellphone recording in which he allegedly confessed.

The recording has not been released to the public.