- ITV Report
Footage shows moment Texas bombing suspect Mark Conditt blows himself up during police chase
Dramatic footage of a bombing suspect who blew himself up in his car during a Texas police chase as officers approached his vehicle, has been released.
Aerial footage released Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Mark Conditt, the suspect in a series of deadly Austin package bombings, being chased in an SUV before police use a maneuver to stop the vehicle.
Armed police storm the car before it erupts in a bright flash as an officer says, "got an explosion. Got an explosion inside the vehicle."
The 23-year-old is suspected of killing two people and badly wounding four others in bombings that terrorised Austin, for three weeks in March.
Authorities haven't revealed a motive for the bombings but investigators say Conditt left a 25-minute cellphone recording in which he allegedly confessed.
The recording has not been released to the public.
Timeline of explosions:
- 2 March: Explosion takes place on the front porch of 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House's home in Austin. He later dies at a hospital nearby.
- 12 March: A 17-year-old dies and a woman left seriously injured after a package explodes at their home in Austin.
- 12 March: A second package bombing in the same day leaves a 75-year-old woman in a "critical, but stable condition."
- 18 March: Two men are injured after an explosion possibly caused by a trip wire.
- 20 March: A device explodes at a FedEx distribution centre near San Antonio - the only incident outside of Austin.
- 21 March: The 'serial bomber' suspect dies after detonating an explosive device inside his vehicle.