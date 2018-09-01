Advertisement

In Pictures: Family day out for Queen, Charles and Anne at Braemar Gathering

The Queen with Charles and Anne at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering. Credit: PA

The Queen and two of her children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, joined spectators at the Braemar Gathering – the biggest event in the Highland Games calendar.

The annual games are held a short distance from the royals’ retreat on the Balmoral estate and always held on the first Saturday in September.

The Queen first attended the event as a seven-year-old in 1933, following in the footsteps of Queen Victoria who was a spectator in 1848.

The massed pipe bands started off the day before the Queen arrived. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The Queen was welcomed to the viewing pavilion with her daughter and son. Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The Queen was presented with a bouquet of heather by a highland dancer Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The Braemar Royal Highland Society has run the event in its present form since 1832 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The Queen is the patron of the Braemar Gathering which is held near her Balmoral home Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The dancing is taken very seriously by competitors Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
Heavyweight James Dawkins throws a stone during one of the sports events Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The Queen opened the the Duke of Rothesay pavilion at the site – which has been named after the Prince of Wales using his Scottish title Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
An RAF team took part in the tug-o-war Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
Queen Victoria first attended the gathering in 1848 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA
The massed pipe bands of Canada outside the Duke of Rothesay pavilion Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA