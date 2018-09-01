In Pictures: Family day out for Queen, Charles and Anne at Braemar Gathering

The Queen and two of her children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, joined spectators at the Braemar Gathering – the biggest event in the Highland Games calendar.

The annual games are held a short distance from the royals’ retreat on the Balmoral estate and always held on the first Saturday in September.

The Queen first attended the event as a seven-year-old in 1933, following in the footsteps of Queen Victoria who was a spectator in 1848.