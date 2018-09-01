John McDonnell ‘worried’ at prospect of Labour split following Frank Field resignation

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said he is “worried and saddened” at the prospect of a split in the Labour Party. He insisted the party leadership had an “open door” for colleagues considering leaving. The comments come in the wake of veteran MP Frank Field resigning the party whip after accusing the leadership of presiding over Labour becoming a “force for anti-Semitism”. Mr McDonnell told the New Statesman: “Yes, I think there are people who are willing to leave the party. “I think I’m saddened by that. I really am saddened and I’m disappointed.”

John McDonnell says he is 'worried' about the prospect of a Labour split. Credit: PA

Referring to concerns over anti-Semitism, Brexit and MPs’ careers, Mr McDonnell said: “If those are the issues that people want to split on, these are all issues which can be dealt with within the party. “And I don’t see them as fundamental issues that would encourage a split because there are opportunities for people not just to express their views but actually sometimes to win the argument as well. “So, I don’t understand why there is this sort of pre-emptive move to split off. “So, I’m worried and I’m saddened by that and I think that open door is always there to prevent that happening, because any split is automatically damaging.” Pressed on whether Labour would be better off without the MPs who may be considering leaving to form a new party, the shadow chancellor said they should stay and attempt to “win the argument”. He said: “I don’t think any split is good. “My view is that this concept of the party as a broad church is a good thing.

Frank Field resigned the Labour whip after accusing the leadership of presiding over the party becoming a ‘force for anti-Semitism’ Credit: Yui Mok/PA