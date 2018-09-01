Journalist achieves lifelong dream by winning Liffey Swim

A journalist said he has accomplished a lifelong dream after winning this year’s Dublin City Liffey Swim. Paul O’Flynn, 37, who works for RTE News & Sport, finished the 2.2km swim in 43 minutes. Mr O’Flynn, who is a member of the Half Moon Swimming Club in Dublin and has an eight-minute handicap, has taken part in the race 15 times previously.

“I think the first time I took part I was around 14, so it’s definitely been a lifelong dream,” he said. “I’m elated, so delighted to have won, I think I’m still in a state of shock. “It’s been a long time coming, I knew I had a chance at it, but you never know with the tide and the weather or the currents.

“I just put the head down and got on with it, I was delighted to get over the line. “By the end stage, you’re running on empty, if it had been 50 metres longer I don’t think I would have managed it.

About 500 competitors took part in the race Credit: Aoife Moore/PA

“As it’s been such a long time coming, I’ll have to celebrate it properly, the tradition is to have a few pints in Mulligans, so I think I’ll do that and have a real celebration tonight.” This year’s men and women’s swim started at Rory O’More Bridge and finished at North Wall Quay in front of the Custom House.

