Labour’s anti-Semitism row heats up again with fresh attack on Jeremy Corbyn

Accusations of anti-Semitism continue to consume Labour as a senior party figure claimed the leadership has a “hatred of Jews”. Dame Margaret Hodge made the damning claim as she launched a fresh all-out attack on Jeremy Corbyn. The former minister, who attends a Jewish Labour Movement conference in London on Sunday with ex-PM Gordon Brown, told the Sunday Times: “All (the leadership) can think about is their internal Labour party and their hatred of Jews. “Jeremy has allowed anti-Semitism and racism to run rife. He needs to renounce much of what he did.”

Dame Margaret Hodge has launched a blistering attack on the Labour leadership Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Labour MPs are said to be poised to hold another vote of no confidence in Mr Corbyn’s leadership, according to the Sunday Times. Mr Corbyn brushed aside a 172 to 40 defeat in a similar vote in 2016, insisting his mandate from grassroots members was more important. In a sign of deepening tension within the party, shadow chancellor John McDonnell admitted he is “worried” about the prospect of a split in Labour ranks. The comments come in the wake of veteran MP Frank Field resigning the whip after accusing the leadership of presiding over a party which is becoming a “force for anti-Semitism”. Mr McDonnell told the New Statesman: “Yes, I think there are people who are willing to leave the party.

John McDonnell urged Labour members to stick together Credit: Steve Parsons/PA