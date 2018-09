Man appears in court charged with murdering ex-partner and her mother in Solihull

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his ex-partner and her mother at home. Janbaz Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, is accused of killing Raneem Oudeh, 22, and 49-year-old Khaola Saleem.

Khaola Saleem died along with her daughter Ms Oudeh on Bank Holiday Monday Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Both died of stab wounds outside mother-of-six Ms Saleem’s house in Northdown Road, Solihull, West Midlands, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. Tarin, who was married to Ms Oudeh under Islamic law, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Police attended the scene at Ms Saleem’s home in Solihull Credit: Aaron Chown/PA