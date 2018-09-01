Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case to be raised as Middle East minister visits Iran

The imprisonment of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is set to be discussed as Middle East minister Alistair Burt holds talks in Iran on Saturday.

Mr Burt intends to raise the high profile case as he meets Iranian deputy foreign affairs minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for spying in 2016 but maintains her innocence, saying she was on holiday to introduce her daughter to her family in Iran.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has promised to heighten efforts aimed at securing the British-Iranian’s release after she passed out during a panic attack and had to be taken to a prison clinic earlier this week.